Codemasters' website hacked. Customer's personal details "have been compromised"

As reported on Eurogamer earlier today, Codemaster's have sent an email to customers explaining that their suite of sites has been well and truly hacked. Last Friday seemed carefree and fun right? Chances are you were getting compromised, chum.

Codemasters have spent the time since the intrusion conducting a "thorough investigation in order to ascertain the extent and scope of the breach." Turns out the breach had a pretty wide scope. Read on for the details.

If you've ever used the Codemasters Estore there's a chance your name, address, email, telephone number, encrypted passwords and order history might have been compromised. Customers who have used the Codemaster's CodeM database might have had their member names, username, screen name, email address, date of birth, encrypted password, newsletter preferences, biographies, details of last site activity, IP addresses and Xbox Live Gamertag leaked. Phew. Codemasters recommend you change all passwords associated with your accounts, and be especially vigilant against incoming scams.

Codemasters.com will remain offline for the foreseeable future and traffic will be redirected to their Facebook page. The devs also mention that while they "do not have confirmation that any of this data was actually downloaded onto an external device, we have to assume that, as access was gained, all of these details were compromised and/or stolen."

The email is currently getting sent to all users affected. At least Codemasters conclude with a sincere apology for the breach: "Codemasters is the latest victim in on-going targeted attacks against numerous game companies. We assure you that we are doing everything within our legal means to track down the perpetrators and take action to the full extent of the law. We apologise for this incident and regret any inconvenience caused."

Sad times.