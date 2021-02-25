What is Tactical Rifle Charlie in Call of Duty: Cold War and Warzone?

What is Tactical Rifle Charlie in Warzone? Now that Call of Duty: Cold War and Warzone Season 2 has arrived, a raft of changes have gone live, from new guns to bug fixes and the new, zombie-infested Warzone Shipwreck site. That said, one change to a particular weapon is raising a question.

In the official patch notes, tucked away amid details on Outbreak and the new operator, there's a reference to Warzone and Cold War's Tactical Rifle Charlie. I think it's fair to say that this isn't the normal way most of us would refer to the Warzone gun in question, so here's what the gun is, and how it's changed.

Warzone Tactical Rifle Charlie: What is it?

In short, Tactical Rifle Charlie is the AUG.

Going back to the patch notes, the mystifying line reads: "Increased bullet velocity of the Tactical Rifle Charlie." It remains to be seen if this change makes the AUG more relevant in Warzone's current meta—which arguably it already is, and this change addresses its key weakness—but you can always use Emma's Warzone AUG loadouts for more help with that.

So why the more obscure name? While it might have been clearer to just go with the normal gun name, this is the weapon's codename. Each tactical rifle has one, with Tactical Rifle Alpha being the Type 63, Bravo the M16, and Delta the DMR.

And there you go, that's everything you need to know about Tactical Rifle Charlie, or in layman's terms, the AUG. For more Call of Duty help, check out Emma's overall best Warzone loadouts guide, including one for the trusty Tactical Rifle Charlie.