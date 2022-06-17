Warzone Pacific Season 4 is almost here, so it's time to look at some of the details about the upcoming Mercenaries of Fortune update. Along with the usual new weapons and Operators, the biggest thing to get excited about this season is the introduction of the new Fortune's Keep map.

Some minor changes are coming to Caldera, along with new events and modes. There's quite a bit to get through this new season, and I'll go over everything below. So without further ado, it's time to ready up. Here's everything we know about Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 4.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 4 will deploy on June 22 at 9 am PT/ 12 pm ET/ 5 pm BST/ 6 pm CEST. The delay of Season 2 (opens in new tab) might have made us a little jumpy, but everything looks to be on track for Season 4.

New map

(Image credit: Activision)

New Warzone map Fortune's Keep will be deployed

This new season ushers in the new Fortune's Keep Warzone map. It's roughly the size of Rebirth Island and has four points of interest that stand out.

Town is a Mediterranean seaside village surrounding an old fortress. Expect plenty of close-quarters firefights throughout the buildings, though you can take to the rooftops to gain a vantage point. There's even a bell tower to give you even higher ground.

This is where the magic happens ✨Take a VIP tour and enjoy the luxury, lavishness, and loot of new high intensity #Warzone map - Fortune's Keep. pic.twitter.com/ewFvEzz74iJune 14, 2022 See more

True to its name, Smuggler's Cove will be overflowing with valuable supplies. There are huts to explore, caves to scope out, and a lighthouse to give you some elevation. On the other hand, the Winery offers a sprawling building with multiple floors and plenty of rooms to explore.

Finally, the titular Keep is a large medieval fortification, complete with ramparts and watchtowers. It might seem impenetrable, but you can access the area via the island's tunnel system or with the Redeploy Balloons nearby.

Other map changes

(Image credit: Activision)

Caldera map changes

The Caldera map hasn't been forgotten in Season 4—Storage Town is a "new" point of interest that will be added to the island. Verdansk veterans will be sure to recognise it, though it will differ slightly from the original iteration.

There will also be numerous minor updates across Caldera, including additional pathways and scaffolding at the Capital Buildings and Gondola Station will open up. Mercenary Vaults are also expected to show up around the map and some rivers have dried up, with camps springing up in various locations.

Armored SUV and other Caldera additions

The Armored SUV is a new way to get around Caldera and, as the name might suggest, it's stacked with a bunch of defenses. You can keep others at bay with the rooftop turret or leave enemies in the dust with the Nitro Boost.

The ATMs dotted around the map seem to be malfunctioning in Plunder game modes, giving you access to quick cash. The money will respawn periodically, so it's worth checking these throughout the game to help ensure victory.

You might want to keep an EMP Grenade on hand to help you avoid a tricky situation. This non-lethal grenade will remove the HUD info from affected players and briefly cause vehicles to lose power. At the very least, it might give you enough time to get out of harm's way.

So, what about Rebirth Island?

Don't worry, Rebirth Island hasn't gone for good. It should be "returning shortly", according to the official blog post (opens in new tab).

Weapons and Operators

(Image credit: Activision)

New weapons arrive in Warzone Season 4

It wouldn't be a new Warzone season without a small selection of weapons to go along with it. Four will be added with the Season 4 update. These are:

Marco 5 (SMG)

UGM-8 (LMG)

Vargo-S (AR)

Push Dagger (melee)

The first two firearms are available at launch, while the latter can be obtained via challenges or bundles later in the season.

Here are Season 4's new Operators

Season 4 introduces three new Operators into the mix, and these have been confirmed as the following:

Carver Butcher

Calum Hendry

Ikenna Olowe

Carver Butcher is available at launch, while the other two Operators will be available later in the season.

Events and modes

(Image credit: Activision)

Golden Plunder, limited-time mode

This new limited-time mode puts a new spin on the traditional Plunder mode to keep with the theme of the new season. You'll need to accumulate wealth for victory, and you can take advantage of the cash-spewing ATM machines to help you reach your goal. There are also Golden Keycards to be found that let you access loot-laden bunkers.

Here are some of the changes that Golden Plunder brings:

Player count increased to 120, up from 100

Players drop more Cash on death

Cash required for Victory increased to $5,000,000

Mercenaries of Fortune event

A new event is coming to Caldera and the Fortune's Keep map. Complete individual challenges to receive rewards such as Weapon Camos, Emblems, and a Legendary animated Calling Card. If you complete all eight, you'll receive the not-so-subtle gold skin for the Armored SUV.

Details on what each of these challenges entail haven't been released yet, but we should hear more soon.