Cobalt delayed until February 2016

Hey, remember when we said that Cobalt was coming "in October". Well, Cobalt is not coming in October. It's coming next February instead, publisher Mojang has just announced. They revealed the delay with the aid of a cute trailer—the world's first 'delay trailer'?—which you can see below.

As you can see, bugs are to blame. At the preceding link, Mojang explains the situation in more detail.

"We’ve been working on Cobalt for a long time and, though the game is feature complete, our current build is buggier than we’re comfortable with. We want every part of Cobalt – the campaign, challenges, and local and online multiplayer to live up to your expectations, no matter which platform you play it on. That’s going to require a bit more development time.

"In honesty, we don’t need four months to fix the outstanding issues, but releasing a game on console is an especially complicated business. There are release windows, and certification things, and all kinds of boxes that need to be ticked before games can be released into the wild."

Bugs aside, Cobalt's looking like a lot of fun. Here's a recent trailer demonstrating that: