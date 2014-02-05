Civilization V: Complete Edition released in the US, will capture the rest of the world on Friday

Right now, the Humble Bundle has a pretty fantastic deal on some Sid Meier favourites . But for those just interested in Firaxis's most recent 4X strategy, the Civilization V: Complete Edition might be a more feature-rich bet.
No, not the Game of the Year Edition . That didn't feature either of the expansions. And no, not the Gold Edition . That didn't include the most recent Brave New World. This is the Complete Edition, offering the main game, both expansions, and all the DLC packs.
For list lovers, here's what you'll get:
- Sid Meier's Civilization V
- Sid Meier's Civilization V: Gods & Kings
- Sid Meier's Civilization V: Brave New World
- Civilization Pack: Babylon (Nebuchadnezzar II)
- Civilization and Scenario Pack: Denmark – The Vikings
- Double Civilization and Scenario Pack: Spain and Inca
- Cradle of Civilization – Mediterranean map
- Cradle of Civilization – Americas map
- Civilization and Scenario Pack: Polynesia
- Civilization and Scenario Pack: Korea
- Wonders of the Ancient World Scenario Pack
- Cradle of Civilization – Asia map
- Cradle of Civilization – Mesopotamia map
- Scrambled Continents Map Pack
- Scrambled Nations Map Pack
- Conquest of the New World Deluxe Scenario
Puzzlingly, I don't see mention of the Explorer's Map Pack in that list, which is strange given the "Complete" of the title. The Conquest of the New World Deluxe Scenario seems new, though, but could be an upgraded version of the Spain and Inca pack's scenario.
Here's the link , although it will only work in the US, with the international release not due until Friday.
According to GameInformer , an XCOM: Complete Edition is also planned for a March 4th release. Firaxis haven't detailed what it will include, but we can probably take a guess based on the word "Complete".
Update: 2K have released a new video detailing the Conquest of the New World Deluxe Scenario.