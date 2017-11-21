Humble fall sale includes Titan Souls, Enter the Gungeon, Hollow Knight and other great indies

The Humble Bundle fall sale is in full swing, and in addition to free copies of Brutal Legend, it's filled with big discounts on great indie games. The entire sale is a goldmine, but publisher Devolver Digital's library is especially rich.
Note that some games are on sale through Tuesday, November 28, but others are only discounted until this Friday, November 24. Here are some highlights for the shorter sale which ends this Friday:
- Titan Souls - $4 (75 percent off)
- Broforce - $4 (75 percent off)
- Shadow Warrior - $10 (75 percent off)
- Shadow Warrior 2 - $20 (50 percent off)
- The Talos Principle - $10 (75 percent off, with Road to Gehenna DLC for $4 at 75 percent off)
- Hotline Miami - $3 (75 percent off)
- Hotline Miami 2 - $4 (75 percent off)
- Strafe - $10 (50 percent off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $8 (50 percent off)
- Always Sometimes Monsters - $3 (75 percent off)
- Downwell - $1 (66 percent off)
- Luftrausers - $3 (75 percent off)
While these games are on sale through Tuesday, November 28:
- Hollow Knight - $10 (34 percent off)
- Superhot - $15 (40 percent off)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $15 (25 percent off)
