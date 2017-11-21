Popular

Humble fall sale includes Titan Souls, Enter the Gungeon, Hollow Knight and other great indies

By

Some deals run through November 28, some through November 24.

The Humble Bundle fall sale is in full swing, and in addition to free copies of Brutal Legend, it's filled with big discounts on great indie games. The entire sale is a goldmine, but publisher Devolver Digital's library is especially rich. 

Note that some games are on sale through Tuesday, November 28, but others are only discounted until this Friday, November 24. Here are some highlights for the shorter sale which ends this Friday:

While these games are on sale through Tuesday, November 28:  

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info. 

See comments