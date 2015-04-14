Cities: Skylines has sold one million copies

Cities: Skylines is a lovely game; not just because it's a serene city builder, but because it treats its customers like people worthy of trust. You can mod it, you can play it offline, and you can flood your town with disgusting poop water. It's your game, go wild.

It's nice to hear, then, that Cities: Skylines has reached its own population milestone: one million copies sold. It's in impressive total for any game, but particularly one that was only released last month, on March 10.

It's no doubt been helped along by the game's modding community, who have collaboratively contributed over 33,500 new items to the game.

If you're not one of the million C:S owners, maybe take a look at Chris L's review.