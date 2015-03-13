Popular

Cities: Skylines first-person mod lets you explore the streets

By

First Person

I like to imagine that city building games are already first-person; just that the person in question is an invisible floating omnipotent sky-mayor. A mod for Cities: Skylines offers the more traditional first-person view—albeit one from what appears to be an improbably tall citizen.

The mod allows you to explore the streets of your city. It's a simple camera switch, but one that offers an interesting perspective on your city's simulated citizens. It would have certainly let Chris L get down-close-and-personal to the occupants of his single-house city.

Below you can see the mod in action. If you want to try it out, head over to the Steam Workshop.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
