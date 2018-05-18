Choose your weapon with Alienware

Esports doesn’t get much fiercer than ESL One. As the world’s toughest gaming event hits Birmingham, we profile the Alienware gear giving champions the edge…

Follow the crowds to Arena Birmingham on May 25-27 and you’ll find one of the most hotly contested events in esports history. ESL One Birmingham is the big one. The main event. The mother of all UK esports competitions. With 12 international teams fighting it out in the Dota 2 showdown to end them all—and a million-dollar prize pot up for grabs—it’s no surprise the action is brutal, unforgiving and lightning-fast, all cheered on by a 15,000-strong crowd whose passion rivals any sports fans in the world.

For the elite handful of gamers who make it to the top of the international esports scene, the glory and financial gain are off the charts. But with thousands of domestic leagues and amateur hopefuls scattered across the planet, reaching those heights takes talent, dedication and years of practice—while anything less than the perfect gaming setup will dash your dream before it’s even got started.

Serious gamers need serious tools. But where do you start? From the moment you hit ESL One, you’ll notice an extraterrestrial logo dotted across the venue. That’s Alienware. Dell’s trailblazing hardware brand is right at the beating heart of this flagship gaming event, not just as ESL One’s hardware partner, but as official sponsor of Team Liquid: the crack-squad with their eyes on the prize. You won’t be surprised to learn that the world’s highest-rated pro gamers turn to Alienware hardware for the winning edge. But you might not realise just what this acclaimed brand could do for your own game.

Plenty of serious gamers love the practical benefits of a laptop. Alienware 13, 15 and 17 models are mobile and easy to carry around, but offer a heavy-duty gaming experience, with all three laptops boasting unrivalled graphics power and powerful 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i9 processors that keep up with the action and ensure you always bring your A-game. With the action flying out at you on the 17.3-inch display, the 17 is equipped to throw hardcore gamers into ultra-immersive VR experiences, while the revolutionary Tobii technology ensures you’ll always have the control that separates amateurs and pros.

For even more power, a desktop unit could be the answer – and one look at the Alienware Aurora announces that it means business. This ground-breaking HTC Vive and Oculus-certified mid tower gaming desktop can handle every VR demand, and outperforms the chasing pack with overclocked 8th Gen K-Series processors, bar-raising resolution, fluid frame rates and graphics so real you can reach out and touch them. It’s partnered by the Intel® Core™ i7-equipped Alienware Area 51, dialling up gaming performance to get you tournament-ready. Needless to say, a pro-level monitor is essential to ensure you don’t miss a beat, and they don’t come more immersive than the Alienware 34” curved monitor, which pulls you into the heart of the action, making your moves smoother and your decisions sharper.