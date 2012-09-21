Chivalry: Medieval Warfare trailer sets release date with reverse cut thrust

Nothing rumbles like the metal mosh pit of a medieval scrap in full swing. After a successful Kickstarter run , Torn Banner's Chivalry: Medieval Warfare expanded upon its origins as a Half-Life 2 mod into a standalone first-person multiplayer slasher with blood-soaked jerkins and jerks soaking in blood. Chivalry's latest trailer, comprised entirely of in-game footage, blasts the mayhem of battle into your eyeballs before revealing an October 16 release date. Have a look above, but we heartily recommend augmenting your viewing experience with the thrash-metal riff of your choice.