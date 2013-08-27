Chivalry: Deadliest Warrior will showcase Samurai, Spartans at PAX

The newly announced Chivalry: Deadliest Warrior expansion for Chivalry: Medieval Combat will be featured at PAX this weekend. Lucky attendees will see the first two announced historical warriors, the Greek Spartan and the Japanese Samurai.

"We are very excited to expand upon the foundation of Chivalry and bring dynamic melee combat to all new eras. For us it is an opportunity to explore completely new warrior types, environments and weapons and add them to the already expansive Chivalry content while still supporting the base game," Torn Banner Studios President Steve Piggott wrote in a press release.

The expansion will add some new game modes like Faction Battle, where only one warrior type per team is allowed; Warrior Duel, featuring one-on-one combat; Free for All and others. Modes can also be customized to add more teams, capture the flag goals, and no-respawn elimination challenges.

We've had a good time with Chivalry, and it's good to see the competition between rival first-person-slasher War of the Roses heating up and taking us in unexpected directions. The Chivalry: Deadliest Warrior expansion will come out this Fall for $15. If you're going to be in Seattle this weekend, stop by booth #3636 to get a look.