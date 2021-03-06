Chinese hit Tale of Immortal is getting an English translation

Tale of Immortal exploded onto Steam in late January of this year, rising onto the best-sellers list, but like prior million-selling hits from China it's a largely regional success: The game isn't available in any language other than Simplified Chinese. Tale of Immortal is an action-adventure RPG sandbox about exploring a world inspired by chinese mythical bestiary the Classic of Mountains and Season. In the game, characters seek to use Taoist cultivation to master their martial arts and become god-like immortals.

Now that they've sold 1.8 million copies of Tale of Immortal it seems like the developers at 鬼谷工作室, which approximately translates to Ghost Valley Studio, have found some money to translate the game to English. They've posted as such in their celebratory update on Steam. "We regret for not having localized versions of the game sooner, which we now know some of our non-Chinese speaking users had difficult times experiencing the game. (Like having to use translation Apps :))," says their delightfully earnest post.

It's not out of character for the studio, whose messages always seem to include a bit of positive wisdom. The game description is much the same, ending with a hope that players will

We'll keep you updated when this one moves further into English availability. You can find 鬼谷八荒 Tale of Immortal on Steam. It's listed under its Chinese name in Hanzi characters, so it's a bit hard to just search for.