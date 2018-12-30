Chinese-only RPG The Scroll Of Taiwu has sold 1 million copies on Steam

Chinese-only indie RPG The Scroll of Taiwu, in which you manage a martial arts dynasty, has sold more than one million copies on Steam.

ConchShip Games announced the milestone on Steam this week and, as analyst Daniel Ahmad points out, it's interesting because Steam operates in a "grey area" in China. The country has an active freeze on new game approvals, but the appetite for gaming hasn't diminished. In October, Steam surpassed 30 million users in China, and its popularity continues to grow.

It's not the first time a Chinese-only game has seen a surge of support: life sim Chinese Parents climbed the Steam charts earlier this year, and you should read Khee Hoon's piece about it here.

ConchShip has previously announced that it's planning an English translation of The Scroll of Taiwu, so look out for that next year. It's currently in Early Access, where it's expected to be until late 2019. The Steam store page has been translated, and you can read through it here.