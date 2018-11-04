China's Invictus Gaming wins League of Legends World Championship

Invictus Gaming has become the first Chinese team to win the League of Legends World Championship, beating European side Fnatic 3-0 in the final.

Both Invictus and Fnatic eased through their semi-finals 3-0 last month, setting up what many hoped would be a blockbuster final. However, Invictus dominated the best-of-five match in Incheon, South Korea this weekend, needing just 26 minutes to go 1-0 up.

Fnatic grew as the match progressed and provided a sterner test in games two and three, but the Chinese side ended up comfortable winners.

For the past five years, a Korean team has been crowned world champions. This year, no Korean team reached the semi-final, with USA's Cloud 9 and Europe's G2 Esports taking joint third and fourth place.

The last time a European team won the title was in 2011, when Fnatic beat fellow Europeans against All authority in the final.

You can watch the match between Invictus and Fnatic in full below.