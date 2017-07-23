Chernarus map from Arma 2 and DayZ beautifully recreated in Minecraft

If you've got the urge to spend a few hours running around Chernarus today, you don't need to boot up Arma 2 or DayZ. Now you can do it in Minecraft, thanks to map-maker Criand who has recreated the entire map in beautiful—and incredibly accurate—blocky glory. Here's a big gallery of images to scroll through, (I've posted a few shots below as well) and there's a trailer above.

In a Reddit post, Criand says the project began in 2014 and took an estimated 1800 hours to complete. It really shows: the detail is amazing, the various cities, towns, roads, airfields, castle ruins, and landmarks are instantly recognizable to anyone who has spent a good amount of time in Arma 2 or DayZ. There's even an interactive zoomable version of the map.

The Chernarus map isn't currently available to download, though Criand says it will be "eventually." In the meantime, there's a server you can join (no mods required) to check it out, run around, and kill some zombies using the IP play.mcraftz.com.