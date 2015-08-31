Checking out Logitech's new Artemis Spectrum headsets at PAX

Logitech has two new headsets on show at PAX Prime, the wired Artemis Spectrum G633 and the wireless G933, both of which feature its new 'Pro-G' audio drivers, which the company claims offer "audiophile-like performance." In the video above, I talk with Doug Sharp, Logitech's global product marketing manager of gaming audio (whew), about that claim and the headsets' other features, which Wes also wrote about in detail a few days ago.

Only a small number of the new sets are on sale at PAX, but they'll releasing wide soon. The wired G633 launches in mid-to-late September for $150, and the wireless G933 is out in October for $200.