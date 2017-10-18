Check out the sleek explosion-powered platforming of cyberpunk action game Black Future '88

In the Indie GIF Showcase, we dig up the best-looking new and upcoming indie games and explore what makes them special. Are you a developer with a game to submit? Use this form .

Black Future '88 is speaking my language. According to developer SuperScarySnakes, it's a brutal and "extremely juicy" 2D cyberpunk action game with "explosion-based platforming" and a synth-fueled soundtrack. True to its word, it's got everything a good cyberpunk setting needs: gratuitous neon, sharp lighting, detailed backgrounds and a bunch of lasers.

It's got a doozy of a twist, too. Black Future '88 tasks you and, optionally, a buddy with climbing a tower and killing its owner—and doing it within 18 minutes to stop your heart from exploding. It's a natural hook for its twitch-based action, not to mention catnip to speedrunners.

Neat-looking resource and upgrade systems underlie Black Future's chaos, and there's a remarkable variety of effects on display. One-bit explosions, streaking lasers, crackling lightning and cloying fog make for a colorful maelstrom of light that seems a perfect fit for its hectic fights. I'm hungry for more, and look forward to trying Black Future myself when it releases mid-2018.