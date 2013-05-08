Check out quiet puzzle game Alone in the Park for a break from rip-roaring action

Are you tired of fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled action? Do you need a break from high-stakes drama? Do you wish the world would just go and save itself for once? I think I might have a game for you.

Alone in the Park, being developed by the charmingly named Cheap Drunk Games, shows us how truly ham-fisted our genre naming conventions have become. It's kind of an adventure game, sort of? Instead of exploring caves or going back in time to prank the founding fathers , you're wandering through a park talking to Matt the middle manager guy or Janice the “popular and perfectly normal” girl.

It's light on “adventure,” is what I'm saying. It's a not-adventure game.

You play as a gamer forced to find a hidden treasure in a national park. You'll explore the park, talk to strangers and wander around a bit. Have a nice time. Enjoy the scenery. If the website description and tongue-in-cheek, self-aware new trailer are any indication, the game will also probably be hilarious in a quiet, self-deprecating kind of way.

The game description promises “slow-paced, low-octane gameplay that will have you fully reclined on your chaise lounge.” Leave those other suckers on just the edges of their seats. Kick back. Enjoy your whole seat.

Not-adventure game Alone in the Park was initially released in 2011 as a Flash game, but has since been completely revamped for release on PC, Mac, Linux and iPad. The new version of the game will be released on June 15.