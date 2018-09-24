Check out Geralt looking majestic in this Witcher anime concept art

Geralt looks great in the bathtub, as Finger Lickin' Geraldo, and—thanks to concept artist Lap Pun Cheung—in anime concept art.

The Witcher's official Twitter account shared the above image today—make sure you press the full-screen button in the top right to see it in detail.

Pun Cheung, who works at mobile game developer Boss Mode Games, posts a lot of his work on his own Twitter page, including plenty of Final Fantasy fan art, as you can see below.

He's also working on his own original art projects, including a series of cyberpunk short stories called Neon Divide. The characters look fantastic, and you'll see them creep into other bits of his more recent work, too.

If you like what you see, be sure to check out his website.