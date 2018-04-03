Chasm, the procedurally generated RPG platformer, launches mid-year

Chasm is a procedurally generated Metroidvania which has been in development for quite some time. Initially Kickstarter-funded back in 2013, it attracted nearly $200,000, demonstrating that back in 2013 the thirst for games like this was real. Fast forward to 2018, Chasm finally has a release window.

It'll release this winter, or summer if you're in Australia, New Zealand or anywhere else in the southern hemisphere. "This has been an incredibly arduous undertaking - one that I’ve loved (almost) every minute of, but one that wound up being an even bigger challenge than I expected," wrote a spokesperson for studio Bit Kid on Steam.

"I know you guys are all looking for the most kick-ass action-adventure ever to grace a gaming system, and we’re doing everything we can to deliver on that promise. And now, we’re almost there!"

While much has no doubt changed since 2015, I enjoyed Chasm quite I bit when I wrote it up. Given the success of Dead Cells (which I have also written about), hopefully there's still an appetite for Chasm.

Here's the trailer: