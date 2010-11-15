Champions Online selling Lifetime Subscriptions

Cryptic Studios recently announced that Champions Online will be going free-to-play come the new year. Even so, they've just reintroduced a Lifetime Subscription that offers players permanent Gold Membership when the game goes free to play, as well as some bonus outfits and an in-game action figure, all for the price of $300. Read on for the list of benefits.

Here are some of the bonuses you can look forward to with a Lifetime Subscription:



No subscription fee: Play without a monthly fee forever! (When Champions Online goes Free-to-Play, Lifetime Subscribers will receive all the benefits of Gold Members in perpetuity!)



Free digital copy of the game: No need to purchase a retail key. It's included in your Lifetime purchase!



Foxbat Action Figure - A miniature version of Foxbat to accompany you in-game.



Art Deco/Art Deco Future Costume Sets - Two free costume sets, original to Champions Online's launch.



Eight character slots - Create eight different heroes.



The VIP room - The VIP room in Club Caprice is restricted to Lifetime Subscribers and longtime Champions veterans.



Exclusive costume piece - Just visit a tailor in-game to add it to your current hero.



"Vanguard" Perk and title - Show off that you're committed to Champions Online for the duration.



Forum goodies - Change the color of your handle and show off that Vanguard title on the forums, too.



Cryptic haven't sold Lifetime Subscriptions since the game's release, and back then they were $100 cheaper. With the game about to go free-to-play, the Lifetime Subscription seems like a hefty investment. If you're interested, they're on sale now from the Champions site .

[via EvilAvatar ]