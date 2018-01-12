Celeste gets a solid release date and a nine minute gameplay video

Austin reported earlier this week that Celeste, a new action platformer by the creators of Towerfall Ascension, would release in January. At the time, it was anyone's guess when in January, but during today's Nintendo Direct presentation a release date of January 25 was confirmed (and yes, naturally, that includes the PC version).

The game is a challenging, action-oriented platformer with over 600 screens of twitch-oriented play. You'll play as Madeleine, who must (or wants to, anyway) scale Celeste Mountain for some no doubt consequential reason. What matters is that the art style is gorgeous, and the below gameplay video (via IGN) has escalated my enthusiasm tenfold.