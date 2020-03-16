CD Projekt says coronavirus outbreak won't delay Cyberpunk 2077 as studio shifts to remote work

CD Projekt Red, like an awful lot of other businesses over the past couple of weeks, has shifted to remote work as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. The studio said that the decision was made to ensure "the highest level of personal safety" for its team, and that the remote work policy will remain in place for as long as needed. It also doesn't expect that the shift will delay the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

Many of you are probably wondering how things are at CD PROJEKT RED right now. Here's a short update. pic.twitter.com/aWfHobgtoMMarch 16, 2020

It's nice to hear that Cyberpunk is still on track, although how that will hold up if the coronavirus situation doesn't improve quickly remains to be seen. The fan responses to the above tweet are encouraging, though, as many are telling the studio to delay Cyberpunk if necessary. It's a small sampling, sure, but sometimes a little positive reinforcement can go a long way.

There are some big upsides to working from home, but it can also be incredibly challenging and disruptive if you're not prepared for it.

