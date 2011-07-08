CD Projekt facing legal action after dropping DRM from The Witcher 2

Gamepur are reporting that Namco Bandai, who published the retail version of the Witcher 2 in Europe, have filed a lawsuit against the game's developers, CD Projekt RED, for breach of contract. The suit alleges that the developers broke contract twice, firstly by removing DRM from retail versions of The Witcher 2 and secondly by switching publishers to THQ for the console version of the game.

Adam Kicinski, CEO of CD Projekt RED said: "As with most cases, we first tried to end the dispute peacefully. Attempts failed and because of this, we hoped that our partner would send the case to the court. The agreement that we signed last year, concerned only the distribution of “The Witcher 2 for PC. The records were carefully clarified to avoid any ambiguity.

Regarding the partnership with THQ he said: "Namco Bandai have options when choosing the priority of our distributor's version of the Xbox 360. It could use, but not taken advantage of certain preferences. In this situation, we chose the offer that THQ made us." Adding: "Our financial situation is very good at the moment and the lack of a few million does not have any impact on current activities. Withholding of payments means only that after some time, our partner will have to give us the money."

"I hope that the whole thing will end with a pre-litigation settlement. If it doesn't, I am sure that we will win the case and then the loser will pay for our lawyers."

