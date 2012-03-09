CD Projekt: "DRM does not protect your game"

"DRM does not protect your game. If there are examples that it does, then people maybe should consider it, but then there are complications with legit users." That's what Marcin Iwinski, CEO at CD Projekt, had to say to Joystiq last night.

The value of digital rights management protection seems to be a contentious issue at the Polish developer. Back in December, CD Projekt's VP of Business Development talked up breakthroughs in DRM technology, saying they had achieved 100% accuracy in detecting pirates . They even sent letters out to thousands, demanding cash.

A few weeks before that , Marcin told us "DRM does not work and however you would protect it, it will be cracked in no time. Plus, the DRM itself is a pain for your legal gamers."

But last night, Marcin's message was was clear: "Every subsequent game, we will never use any DRM anymore. It's just over-complicating things."

We talk about DRM a lot. It stops us playing the games we've bought and sometimes hides whole programs from us . Gabe has recently said that it doesn't affect sales one bit . A few days ago, Notch expressed a similar sentiment at GDC.