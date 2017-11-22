Popular

Where to find Cayde-6's treasure chests in Destiny 2 this week

By

If you have the glimmer, but don't have the time, we can help.

With each weekly reset in Destiny 2, hunter class vanguard Cayde-6 offers up five chests to find planetside. You'll need to visit him at the Tower first to purchase Treasure Maps (for a hefty 4800 glimmer each) before you can even start chest hunting. They're not marked on the map, with their locations hinted at by a riddle, plus they're always secretively tucked away in a dark corner or perched on a precariously high ledge. 

They're not always easy to find, and setting aside an hour or so to do them on your lonesome can be a chore. No worries, our Cayde-6 chest location videos will point you in the right direction and get you to your good loot, fast.

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
See comments