Cave Story+ tunnels onto Steam

Superb indie platformer Cave Story has sauntered on Steam, boasting a sheen of upgraded graphical loveliness and a remastered soundtrack. It also comes with a few bonus modes for those who have played it to death, but still can't get enough of the endearing tale of a robot trying to save a race of oppressed rabbit dudes from "the Doctor."

Cave Story comes from the mind of developer Daisuke Amaya, and was originally made available for free. The free version is still out there if you want to give it a whirl before a full purchase (don't forget to install the English translation patch before playing). Cave Story+ is available with a 15% discount this week on Steam , which means you can grab it now for £5.94 / $8.49.