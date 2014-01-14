Catlateral Damage is a free game about being a cat who is also a jerk

That headline is misleading, of course. All cats are jerks. Even that one you really like. Especially that one you really like. Still, it's hard to blame the little fluffy bundles of destruction. I mean, if you went through your entire life with deadly weapons attached to your hands, you'd probably be a bit psychotic too. Just look at every FPS protagonist throughout the history of games.

All of which is to say that a cat is a pretty natural character to take the lead role in an FPS. Catlateral Damage was originally created as part of the 7DFPS gamejam - a competition in which entrants have a week to make a first-person shooter. The original build , while a fun game about knocking things off shelves, was relatively basic - a forgiveable consequence of its rapid development. Now, though, it's being expanded, with a new update to try , and a Steam Greenlight campaign to vote on.

As a bored kitty-cat stuck inside a single room, it's your job to rack up 100,000 points in a two minute period. How do you gain points? Knock things over. Each mouse button corresponds to a different swipe of the paw, letting you swat down books, toys and DVDs for impressive combos.

Over on the Greenlight page , creator Chris Chung has revealed the following upcoming features:



More levels to wreak havoc in

Lots more items to destroy

New gameplay modes, such as Free Mode and Cat Ops (Stealth Mode)

Better graphics, better sound effects, more than 0 music

Achievements, because why not!

Oculus Rift support

Oculus enabled cat stealth? Thanks video games!

Also, thanks Indie Games .