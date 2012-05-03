Catapult mech looks a bit bored in new MechWarrior Online screenshots

Piranha Games have just released some new screenshots from their upcoming free-to-play game MechWarrior Online . These ones show the Catapult mech standing around a bit, flying, shooting something, looking a bit sad, looking at a tower (possibly because it's a bit sad), and then standing around a bit more. Of course, the game is likely to be a bit more interesting than these screenshots suggest - Evan was anything but bored by it in this preview . It's powered by Crytek's CryEngine 3, too, which means even a bored mech looks like a good mech.