Carbine to reveal new MMO at Gamescom, exclusive details in next issue of PC Gamer UK

Carbine Studios announce that they will be unveiling their new MMO at this year's Gamescom. We've seen it, and will bring you exclusive details in issue 231 of PC Gamer UK , which will hit shelves on August 31.

The team behind the new game make this one to watch. Turbine founder and lead designer on Asheron's Call, Jeremy Gaffney is executive producer on the project. Producer Eric DeMilt worked on Fallout 2, and other members of the team helped make World of Warcraft, Everquest 1 and 2, City of Heroes and Diablo 2. Their mission statement is "to make the Next Great MMO."

You can find out more about the studio on the Carbine Studios site . For now, they're keeping the project tightly under wraps, but "it's not going to be unannounced for long." Gamescom kicks off in Cologne on August 17. You can get extra, exclusive info from our preview in the next issue of PC Gamer UK. To get it before the shops, you can subscribe and get 45% off the cover price.