Capcom has been hacked, says no customer information compromised

Capcom has issued a press release acknowledging that the company's internal systems were hacked a few days ago.

"Beginning in the early morning hours of November 2, 2020 some of the Capcom Group networks experienced issues that affected access to certain systems, including email and file servers. The company has confirmed that this was due to unauthorized access carried out by a third party, and that it has halted some operations of its internal networks as of November 2."

The release goes on to say that "at present there is no indication that any customer information was breached." Those words 'at present' are doing a fair amount of heavy lifting there: if you have a Capcom account then, until there's any more information, it's probably best to be on the safe side and assume it's compromised.

The release ends by saying that "Capcom is consulting with the police as well as other related authorities while both carrying out an investigation and taking measures to restore its systems." Who knows what the upshot will be, but I quite like the thought of Mr X busting through some basement-dweller's door to deliver the boot of justice.

I've contacted Capcom to ask for further details on the nature of this breach, and will update with any response.