Calm down, HP has not leaked AMD's Ryzen 7000-series

There was a brief flurry of excitement over the weekend when HP appeared to leak the existence of an as-yet unheard of AMD CPU family. One of its all-in-ones, available in 24-inch and 27-inch guises and coloured either Starry White or Starry Forest apparently comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel CPU or up to an AMD Ryzen 7000 series chip.

Only judging by the number of errors on the page, I'm pretty sure we can put this down to human error. A lot of human error. Honestly, take a look.

Not only is the SSD referred to as an SSE, but there are typos littered throughout (Intel Intel anyone?) as well as citation references that aren't filled out—the footnotes go up to 2, while the superscript after the Ryzen 7000 Series entry is a 5. This new machine is down as coming soon, while links from this machine are broken as well.

The whole page is a mess, basically.

No one has heard of the Ryzen 7000 family until now, because it doesn't exist. That's ignoring the fact we'd be skipping entirely over the Ryzen 6000-series of chips. My money's on some poor intern typing Ryzen 7 5000, and bouncing their face off the delete key a bit too eagerly.

HP should probably get someone to check its marketing material.

The fact that the page is still live, despite it being in such a state, is not a good sign either. HP is a big company, but this is either revealing information that's under embargo or, more likely, it's just a mess. Either way, no one appears to be taking responsibility for it because it's still up on the site.