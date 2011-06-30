Call of Duty XP 2011 will have MW3 multiplayer, MW2 paintball arena and Burger Town

Call of Duty XP is a huge two day live event in LA celebrating all things Call of Duty. This is really happening. There's proof on the official Call of Duty XP site , spotted by Joystiq .

The event will take place on September 2-3 in a "secure 12-acre compound" in Los Angeles. Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer will be shown for the first time at the show, and Activision are planning to unveil the full feature set for their Call of Duty Elite service . There will also be a $1 million CoD tournament to test the best players.

On the more insane side of things, Modern Warfare 2 map, The Pit will be recreated as a full scale paintball arena that attendees will be able to fight in and ticket holders will be able to eat at Burger Town, the fast food joint defended in Modern Warfare 2 mission, 'Wolverines!'.

Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg told Joystiq "Call of Duty XP is going to be the ultimate fan experience for Call of Duty fans. A two day, immersive live event for fans of Call of Duty. We think it's going to set a new bar for experiential live fan-based events."

There will be a series of talks from Call of Duty developers throughout the two days "We don't have the full schedule of speeches, but it will be anything you want to know to get a behind-the-scenes look at the development process and the people responsible for creating the game and the franchise."

The only drawback to the whole event is the fact that Activision have missed the opportunity to call it CoDcon, but that might have placed their event too close to partner, Blizzard's live show. "We've learned everything we could from Blizzard with their experience with BlizzCon," said Hirshberg, "they were very helpful giving us some of the cheat sheet and learnings from past experiences."

The first batch of tickets will go on sale on July 19, and will cost $150 each. If you're interested in grabbing a ticket, you can register your intentions by signing up to the Call of Duty XP site .