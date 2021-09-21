Call of Duty: Warzone's Numbers event is live now, here's how it works

Call of Duty Warzone's new limited-time Numbers event, which harkens back to the story of the original Black Ops with new points of interest and rewards, is live starting today until October 6. Players can progress in the event by playing either Warzone or Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War.

Nine listening stations have been added to Warzone's Verdansk map. Players can activate these listening stations, which are big trucks with huge antennas that broadcast strings of creepy numbers Manchurian Candidate-style, by walking near them and experiencing hallucinations of numbers flashing in your vision. Activating each listening station will earn you in-game cash and various rewards; mostly charms, calling cards, and a new watch.

Check out the clip below for a look at the listening stations in action.

The Numbers event is an obvious callback to the story of Call of Duty: Black Ops, wherein Mason (the protagonist) is brainwashed by fellow prisoner of war Viktor Reznov with one of these numbered codes. Reznov died in the ensuing escape from a gulag, but his manipulation ensured that Mason would carry out his vengeance against traitors who used nerve gas on Reznov's men.

The Numbers event has also added a new sai melee weapon as an ultimate reward for completing all nine challenges within Warzone or Cold War. There's also a new reactive skin, which paints Adler's outfit with red flashing numbers matching the event.

(Image credit: Activision)