Call of Duty: Warzone's best gun just got nerfed

The FFAR is simply one of the best guns in Warzone, to the extent it might currently be the most-popular loadout pick in the game. Tut tut tut, says Raven, that won't do at all, and the latest Warzone patch will deal the FFAR a considerable nerf.

Among today's patch notes, the developers explain that it now takes longer to aim down the sight with the weapon, mostly because of its efficacy at all ranges.

"The FFAR is a jack of all trades," read the notes. "It has the damage profile and range of an AR as well as the fire rate of an SMG. The FFAR’s wholesale efficacy has it edging out SMGs at ranges we're not satisfied with. Ideally, the FFAR fulfills the role of a mid-range dominator while falling prey to weapons that excel in short-range engagements. We are bringing the FFAR a bit more in line with what you might expect from an AR—damage and range at the cost of handling."

The Cold War Tactical Rifle Charlie has also been nerfed in a similar style, with increased recoil: "Right now we feel it is too easy to stay on target given how lethal it is."

There are a slew of other minor changes and bug fixes, with more substantial changes coming to the tactical map. Players can now double-click on it to place a 'danger' ping for teammates, while hovering over certain pingable objects will now give the name of the object for easier identification. Other changes should see pings more accurately placed.

Despite not seeming to contain an awful lot, this patch still clocks in at a whopping 52.4 GB for Warzone-only players, and 133.6 GB for those with Warzone and Modern Warfare. Wow! Activision really doesn't want room for any other games on your hard drive, huh.

If this news leaves you FFAR gone about what to do on the battlefield, do not sweat: here are the best guns in Warzone, regularly updated.