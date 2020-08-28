Call of Duty streamer accidentally reveals he's cheating, loses his Twitch channel

Call of Duty: Warzone streamer MrGolds found himself in a rather awkward situation recently. In the middle of a stream—while he was regaling his audience of nearly 1800 viewers about how good he is at the game—a cheat engine he appeared to be using popped up on his desktop for all the world to see.

The moment came while MrGolds was waiting in a Warzone lobby, and was clipped and shared to Twitter by Era7e, who also streams Call of Duty on Twitch.

Streamer gets caught with cheat menu LIVE on streamEveryone report his stream plsproof: https://t.co/8LVEjcP05ktwitch: https://t.co/fQn1dyLL0a pic.twitter.com/eWfjuq4WgcAugust 24, 2020

"Just because I have good recoil [control], I'm good at the game," MrGolds says during the fateful moment. "The first time you see someone good at the game—now I'm talking with you guys because you really—I play, and I look at the chat, and it's like, what's going on? You know what I'm saying? What's going on, guys? Have you ever seen anyone play like me?"

Unfortunately for MrGolds, an EngineOwning window is clearly visible in the background of his desktop, underneath the Task Manager. EngineOwning promises "high quality cheats" for a variety of games including Modern Warfare and Warzone: "We believe that everyone should have the ability to win and enjoy online matches," the EngineOwning website says.

MrGolds appeared to deny that he was cheating in an Instagram post saying that he was "not hacking yesterday." The message is a bit hard to decipher, I suspect because English is not his first language, but the intent is clear enough. He also indicates that at some point after this incident, he streamed with a background camera that "showed u no background programs" running on his monitor, presumably to prove that he doesn't need to cheat to win.

Despite his protests of innocence, Twitch appears to see the matter differently, as his channel is now gone. Twitch's community guidelines clearly and specifically forbids cheating in online games: "Any activity, such as cheating, hacking, botting, or tampering, that gives the account owner an unfair advantage in an online multiplayer game, is prohibited. This also includes exploiting another broadcaster's live broadcast in order to harass them in-game, such as stream sniping."

It's not known whether this is a permanent ban or just a temporary suspension, but it's an amusing bit of comeuppance either way. Unfortunately, it also highlights Warzone's ongoing problems with cheaters, which have persisted even after Infinity Ward asked everyone to please stop cheating.