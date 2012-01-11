Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to get 20 chunks of DLC in nine months

Here's a trailer showing off the first couple of maps scheduled to land later this month for Call of Duty Elite subscribers on Xbox. All of the extra maps should be making their way to PC after a delay, though they won't be through the Elite service, which isn't available on PC.

This "season" of DLC releases is set to deliver 20 downloads over the next nine months. Each release will consist of extra maps, game modes and even story missions. Black Ops DLC arrived a month after each Xbox launch. It looks as though we can expect similar days for Modern Warfare 3's extra maps, but there's plenty on the horizon for Modern Warfare 3 fans. We'd love to see more Spec Ops missions, how about you?