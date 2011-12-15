Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 getting new game modes

A quick tweet from Infinity Ward creative strategist Robert Bowling suggests that Modern Warfare 3 will be getting extra bits this weekend. "Ready for new game modes for Modern Warfare 3?" he tweeted, "I've got some surprises for you for the weekend. I'll confirm full details tomorrow!" We should know more later today, then. We'll update this post with the details as they're announced.

Call of Duty does quite a good job of taking great ideas from modders and then implementing them with the level of polish you'd expect from a Modern Warfare game. Gun game was originally a Counter-Strike mod, of course, and the Spec Ops survival mode feels a lot like Tripwire's excellent Killing Floor, so it'll be interesting to see what Infinity Ward add next. We're hoping for some extra co-op Spec Ops action.