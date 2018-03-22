Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is reportedly coming this year

Two separate sources are reporting that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered will release later this year, following similar treatment for the first Modern Warfare in 2016. Unlike that reissue, though, Modern Warfare 2's remaster won't include its multiplayer component.

That's according to both Charlie Intel and Eurogamer. The former has reportedly received confirmation via a Raven Software employee (the studio responsible for the Modern Warfare remaster), while the latter also claims to have independently verified the rumour. These reports follow the appearance of a listing for the game on Amazon Italy, which has since been removed.

When Modern Warfare Remastered first released it was only available with certain premium versions of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. Activision presumably won't be repeating this (much maligned) strategy, since the Italian listing for Modern Warfare 2 was a standalone release with a price of 20 Euros.

It's interesting that, by all evidence, this reissue won't include multiplayer. Did Activision find that Modern Warfare Remastered's online component attracted more players than its flagship 2016 title? I don't know, but since Infinite Warfare wasn't exactly welcomed with open arms, it feels like players might have gravitated towards the classic game.

Whatever the case: it'll be fun to watch Black Ops 4 go up against Modern Warfare 2 this year. Here's the teaser trailer for the former, which was announced last week: