Call of Duty cheaters on PC are pushing console players away from crossplay

Last week, Infinity Ward said they'd "issued over 70,000 bans worldwide" to cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone. And yet, as Eurogamer reports, players are still encountering aimbots and wallhacks in both Warzone and Modern Warfare. Here's just one blatant example of cheating.

Obviously, mouse-and-keyboard players have an advantage over those using controllers, even with aim assist. But as the clip linked above shows, killcams expose players getting strings of kills via perfect headshots without ever aiming.

Players on console have the option to leave crossplay by going into their privacy settings, but this isn't ideal—both for players who want the option to play with their PC-owning friends, and because the 150-player lobbies necessary for Warzone take a long time to fill up when you're drawing on a fraction of the playerbase.

And while cheaters exist on console, as we all know there are drastically more of them on PC. Several years ago we published an investigation into the million-dollar business of videogame cheating.