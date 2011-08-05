Call of Duty: Black Ops Rezurrection screenshots put zombies in space

When we said the next Call of Duty: Black Ops map pack would feature a new zombie level set on the moon, it wasn't out of some Jelly Baby fuelled sugar rush. It's real. Activision have released four new screenshots to prove it. They show plenty of the dessicated moonbase around which the map is set, and are infested with space zombies, naturally.

Black Ops Re-zombie-urrection is due out on Xbox machines on August 23. Activision haven't dished out a PC release date yet, but based on the form of previous map packs, it'll arrive several weeks later on PC. You'll find the new screens of Moon below, along with two shots of one of the four re-worked Call of Duty: World at War zombie levels included in the map pack.