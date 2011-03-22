Popular

Call of Duty: Black Ops First Strike DLC out Friday

Treyarch community manager Josh Olin has tweeted to say that the First Strike map pack for Call of Duty: Black Ops will finally be coming out on PC this Friday. The pack contains three new multiplayer maps and a new zombie map, and will cost £11.49/$14.99.

The maps consist of Stadium, a map based around a hockey arena, Kowloon, a map set on the rooftops of Hong Kong, and the Berlin Wall, which stages a fight at Checkpoint Charlie. The fourth map is a new zombie survival level called Ascension, which adds new monsters to fight, including Russian cosmonaut zombie monkeys . There's also Discovery, a multiplayer tuned version of the Reznov mission from the single player campaign.

The map pack is available to pre-order on Steam at 10% off, making it £10.34/$13.50. For more information, check out the Call of Duty: Black Ops First Strike site , the trailer below, or this amazing Berlin Wall power ballad .

Tom Senior

