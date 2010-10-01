Call of Duty: Black Ops achievements (contains spoilers)

Never tell your terrible secrets to Treyarch - they're leakier than a chainmail umbrella. An achievements list for Black Ops has dribbled out all over the floor of the internet, and Treyarch community manager Josh Olin more or less confirmed that they were legit.

In his tweet , Josh said that there were minor spoilers and to stay away - hardly something you could say about a fake, right? Here's the list of achievements:



Sacrifice Ensure your squad escapes safely from Cuba



Death to Dictators Use a single round to bring down Castro



Vehicular Slaughter Destroy all enemies on vehicles during the prison break



Give me liberty, or give me death Escape Vorkuta



Slingshot Kid Destroy all slingshot targets in 3 attempts



VIP Receive orders from Lancer



A safer place Sabatoge the Soviet space program



Tough Economy Use no more than 6 TOW guided missiles to destroy the tanks in the defense of Khe Sanh



Looks don't count Break the seige in the battle of Khe Sanh



SOG Rules Retrieve the dossier and the defector from Hue City



Raining Pain Rack up a bodycount of 20 NVA using air support in Hue City



The Dragon Within Kill 10 NVA with Dragon's Breath rounds



Heavy Hand Use the Grim Reaper to destroy the MG emplacement



Up close and personal Silently take out 3 VC



Double Trouble Use only dual wield weapons to escape Kowloon



Broken English Escape Kowloon



Lord Nelson Destroy all targets and structures while making your way up the river



Never get off the boat Find the Soviet connection in Laos



Pathfinder Guide the squad through the Soviet outpost without them getting killed



Mr. Black OP Enter the Soviet relay station undetected



With extreme prejudice Get to the POW compound in the Hind using only rockets



Russian bar-b-q Incinerate 10 enemies with the flamethrower attachment in the POW compound



Light Foot Escape the ship with 2:15 left on the timer in Veteran.



Some wounds never heal Escape the past



I hate monkeys Kill 7 monkeys in under 10 seconds in the Rebirth labs



No Leaks Make it through the NOVA 6 gas without dying on Rebirth Island



Clarity Crack the code



Double Whammy Destroy both helicopters with one TOW guided missile from the deck of the ship



BLACK OP MASTER Complete the campaign on Hardened or Veteran difficulty



Stand Down Complete the campaign on any difficulty



Frag Master Kill 5 enemies with a single frag grenade



Sally Likes Blood Demonstrate killer economic sensibilities by taking down 3 enemies with a single bullet



Unconventional Warfare Use the explosive bolts to kill 30 enemies



Down and Dirty Complete "SOG" and "The Defector" on Veteran difficulty



It's your funeral Complete "Numbers," "Project Nova" and "Victor Charlie" on Veteran difficulty



Cold Warrior Complete "Operation 40", "Vorkuta", and "Executive Order" on Veteran difficulty



Not Today Complete "Crash Site," "WMD" and "Payback" on Veteran difficulty



Burn Notice Complete "Rebirth" and "Redemption" on Veteran difficulty



Closer Analysis Find all the hidden intel



Matinee Watch a film or clip with a friend



Gamblin' Fool Finish 5 Wager Matches "in the money"



You can do it Reach rank 10 in Basic Training



The Collector In Zombie mode, buy every weapon off the walls in a single game



Hands Off the Merchandise Kill the Pentagon thief before it can steal your load-out



Sacrificial Lamb Kill 6 zombies after getting shot by a Pack-a-Punched Crossbow bolt



"Insert Coin" Access the terminal and battle the forces of the Cosmic Silverback in Dead Ops Arcade



Easy Rhino In Dead Ops Arcade, use a Speed Boost to blast through 20 or more enemies at one time



So you'll be shooting Castro, sabotaging the Soviet space program, doing escort missions in Russia, doing something in Hong Kong, firing explosive crossbow bolts, battling "the forces of the Cosmic Silverback," and all sorts of ridiculous nonsense. Pffft. When I were a lad, we had panzerfausts, M1 Garands, and people shouting "MEIN LIEBEN!", and we were bloody grateful.

[via Kotaku ]