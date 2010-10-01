Call of Duty: Black Ops achievements (contains spoilers)

Never tell your terrible secrets to Treyarch - they're leakier than a chainmail umbrella. An achievements list for Black Ops has dribbled out all over the floor of the internet, and Treyarch community manager Josh Olin more or less confirmed that they were legit.
In his tweet , Josh said that there were minor spoilers and to stay away - hardly something you could say about a fake, right? Here's the list of achievements:
- Sacrifice
Ensure your squad escapes safely from Cuba
- Death to Dictators
Use a single round to bring down Castro
- Vehicular Slaughter
Destroy all enemies on vehicles during the prison break
- Give me liberty, or give me death
Escape Vorkuta
- Slingshot Kid
Destroy all slingshot targets in 3 attempts
- VIP
Receive orders from Lancer
- A safer place
Sabatoge the Soviet space program
- Tough Economy
Use no more than 6 TOW guided missiles to destroy the tanks in the defense of Khe Sanh
- Looks don't count
Break the seige in the battle of Khe Sanh
- SOG Rules
Retrieve the dossier and the defector from Hue City
- Raining Pain
Rack up a bodycount of 20 NVA using air support in Hue City
- The Dragon Within
Kill 10 NVA with Dragon's Breath rounds
- Heavy Hand
Use the Grim Reaper to destroy the MG emplacement
- Up close and personal
Silently take out 3 VC
- Double Trouble
Use only dual wield weapons to escape Kowloon
- Broken English
Escape Kowloon
- Lord Nelson
Destroy all targets and structures while making your way up the river
- Never get off the boat
Find the Soviet connection in Laos
- Pathfinder
Guide the squad through the Soviet outpost without them getting killed
- Mr. Black OP
Enter the Soviet relay station undetected
- With extreme prejudice
Get to the POW compound in the Hind using only rockets
- Russian bar-b-q
Incinerate 10 enemies with the flamethrower attachment in the POW compound
- Light Foot
Escape the ship with 2:15 left on the timer in Veteran.
- Some wounds never heal
Escape the past
- I hate monkeys
Kill 7 monkeys in under 10 seconds in the Rebirth labs
- No Leaks
Make it through the NOVA 6 gas without dying on Rebirth Island
- Clarity
Crack the code
- Double Whammy
Destroy both helicopters with one TOW guided missile from the deck of the ship
- BLACK OP MASTER
Complete the campaign on Hardened or Veteran difficulty
- Stand Down
Complete the campaign on any difficulty
- Frag Master
Kill 5 enemies with a single frag grenade
- Sally Likes Blood
Demonstrate killer economic sensibilities by taking down 3 enemies with a single bullet
- Unconventional Warfare
Use the explosive bolts to kill 30 enemies
- Down and Dirty
Complete "SOG" and "The Defector" on Veteran difficulty
- It's your funeral
Complete "Numbers," "Project Nova" and "Victor Charlie" on Veteran difficulty
- Cold Warrior
Complete "Operation 40", "Vorkuta", and "Executive Order" on Veteran difficulty
- Not Today
Complete "Crash Site," "WMD" and "Payback" on Veteran difficulty
- Burn Notice
Complete "Rebirth" and "Redemption" on Veteran difficulty
- Closer Analysis
Find all the hidden intel
- Matinee
Watch a film or clip with a friend
- Gamblin' Fool
Finish 5 Wager Matches "in the money"
- You can do it
Reach rank 10 in Basic Training
- The Collector
In Zombie mode, buy every weapon off the walls in a single game
- Hands Off the Merchandise
Kill the Pentagon thief before it can steal your load-out
- Sacrificial Lamb
Kill 6 zombies after getting shot by a Pack-a-Punched Crossbow bolt
- "Insert Coin"
Access the terminal and battle the forces of the Cosmic Silverback in Dead Ops Arcade
- Easy Rhino
In Dead Ops Arcade, use a Speed Boost to blast through 20 or more enemies at one time
So you'll be shooting Castro, sabotaging the Soviet space program, doing escort missions in Russia, doing something in Hong Kong, firing explosive crossbow bolts, battling "the forces of the Cosmic Silverback," and all sorts of ridiculous nonsense. Pffft. When I were a lad, we had panzerfausts, M1 Garands, and people shouting "MEIN LIEBEN!", and we were bloody grateful.
[via Kotaku ]