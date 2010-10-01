Popular

Call of Duty: Black Ops achievements (contains spoilers)

Never tell your terrible secrets to Treyarch - they're leakier than a chainmail umbrella. An achievements list for Black Ops has dribbled out all over the floor of the internet, and Treyarch community manager Josh Olin more or less confirmed that they were legit.

In his tweet , Josh said that there were minor spoilers and to stay away - hardly something you could say about a fake, right? Here's the list of achievements:

  • Sacrifice

    Ensure your squad escapes safely from Cuba

  • Death to Dictators

    Use a single round to bring down Castro

  • Vehicular Slaughter

    Destroy all enemies on vehicles during the prison break

  • Give me liberty, or give me death

    Escape Vorkuta

  • Slingshot Kid

    Destroy all slingshot targets in 3 attempts

  • VIP

    Receive orders from Lancer

  • A safer place

    Sabatoge the Soviet space program

  • Tough Economy

    Use no more than 6 TOW guided missiles to destroy the tanks in the defense of Khe Sanh

  • Looks don't count

    Break the seige in the battle of Khe Sanh

  • SOG Rules

    Retrieve the dossier and the defector from Hue City

  • Raining Pain

    Rack up a bodycount of 20 NVA using air support in Hue City

  • The Dragon Within

    Kill 10 NVA with Dragon's Breath rounds

  • Heavy Hand

    Use the Grim Reaper to destroy the MG emplacement

  • Up close and personal

    Silently take out 3 VC

  • Double Trouble

    Use only dual wield weapons to escape Kowloon

  • Broken English

    Escape Kowloon

  • Lord Nelson

    Destroy all targets and structures while making your way up the river

  • Never get off the boat

    Find the Soviet connection in Laos

  • Pathfinder

    Guide the squad through the Soviet outpost without them getting killed

  • Mr. Black OP

    Enter the Soviet relay station undetected

  • With extreme prejudice

    Get to the POW compound in the Hind using only rockets

  • Russian bar-b-q

    Incinerate 10 enemies with the flamethrower attachment in the POW compound

  • Light Foot

    Escape the ship with 2:15 left on the timer in Veteran.

  • Some wounds never heal

    Escape the past

  • I hate monkeys

    Kill 7 monkeys in under 10 seconds in the Rebirth labs

  • No Leaks

    Make it through the NOVA 6 gas without dying on Rebirth Island

  • Clarity

    Crack the code

  • Double Whammy

    Destroy both helicopters with one TOW guided missile from the deck of the ship

  • BLACK OP MASTER

    Complete the campaign on Hardened or Veteran difficulty

  • Stand Down

    Complete the campaign on any difficulty

  • Frag Master

    Kill 5 enemies with a single frag grenade

  • Sally Likes Blood

    Demonstrate killer economic sensibilities by taking down 3 enemies with a single bullet

  • Unconventional Warfare

    Use the explosive bolts to kill 30 enemies

  • Down and Dirty

    Complete "SOG" and "The Defector" on Veteran difficulty

  • It's your funeral

    Complete "Numbers," "Project Nova" and "Victor Charlie" on Veteran difficulty

  • Cold Warrior

    Complete "Operation 40", "Vorkuta", and "Executive Order" on Veteran difficulty

  • Not Today

    Complete "Crash Site," "WMD" and "Payback" on Veteran difficulty

  • Burn Notice

    Complete "Rebirth" and "Redemption" on Veteran difficulty

  • Closer Analysis

    Find all the hidden intel

  • Matinee

    Watch a film or clip with a friend

  • Gamblin' Fool

    Finish 5 Wager Matches "in the money"

  • You can do it

    Reach rank 10 in Basic Training

  • The Collector

    In Zombie mode, buy every weapon off the walls in a single game

  • Hands Off the Merchandise

    Kill the Pentagon thief before it can steal your load-out

  • Sacrificial Lamb

    Kill 6 zombies after getting shot by a Pack-a-Punched Crossbow bolt

  • "Insert Coin"

    Access the terminal and battle the forces of the Cosmic Silverback in Dead Ops Arcade

  • Easy Rhino

    In Dead Ops Arcade, use a Speed Boost to blast through 20 or more enemies at one time

So you'll be shooting Castro, sabotaging the Soviet space program, doing escort missions in Russia, doing something in Hong Kong, firing explosive crossbow bolts, battling "the forces of the Cosmic Silverback," and all sorts of ridiculous nonsense. Pffft. When I were a lad, we had panzerfausts, M1 Garands, and people shouting "MEIN LIEBEN!", and we were bloody grateful.

