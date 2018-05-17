Call of Duty: Black Ops 4—Zombies will take you to the Titanic and ancient Rome

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 event today confirmed that, why yes, the highly-revered co-op zombie mode will make a return to the series. It brings along a story as well, one that sees you and your zombie-battling companions traveling through time, visiting the Titanic in one instance and Ancient Rome in another. You can see one story trailer above, and two more further down this page.

The three campaigns from the trailers will be available the day Black Ops 4 launches, and will feature a number of customization options so players can tweak these campaigns. Called Mutations, these options will let players change elements like zombie speed and health, weapon damage, and more.

Treyarch also announced there will be limited time events and challenges for these zombie campaigns, plus the option to fill empty slots on your team with bots, so you can play even if you don't have three pals available.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 arrives on October 12.