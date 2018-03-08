Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 confirmed

The rumor that surfaced earlier this week is now officially true: The next game in the Call of Duty series will be Black Ops 4, it's being developed by Treyarch, and it's coming on October 12.

Alas, if you were expecting more in the way of detail, I'm afraid you're in for a disappointment. Aside from the title, the developer, and the date, Activision has said nothing more about it, and it's quite possible that it's only saying this much because of the leak. A full and proper reveal will take place during a community event scheduled for May 17—which will include, I hope, an explanation for the use of tally marks (IIII) instead of regular Roman numerals. Maybe it's like a clock?