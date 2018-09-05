Popular

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 battle royale map revealed

'Blackout' features the biggest map in Call of Duty history.

Activision has unveiled the full map for Blackout, the battle royale mode coming in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.   

Some of the location names will be familiar, like Hydro Dam and Firing Range, and the famed Nuketown is now an island.   

Blackout details are starting to roll out ahead of next week's open beta: We learned yesterday that the mode will have AI-controlled zombies running around, although we're still waiting for the specifics on that. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.   

