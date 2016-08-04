Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 is free on Steam for the weekend

If you've been waiting for the right time to give Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 a spin, "right now" might be a good time to finally get on it: For the next three days, it's free to download and play on Steam.

This is primarily an FYI for those of you looking to fill your weekend with some new, ideally-inexpensive gaming, so there's not a whole lot more to say about it. But if you like what you see, you can pick up the full game for half-price during the free-play period. For those who already own it (or decide to stick with it), this is also a double-XP weekend in multiplayer and Zombie modes.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 free weekend comes to an end at 10 am PT on August 8.