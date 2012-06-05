Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 trailer shows drone warfare, set pieces, magic sniper rifle

[VAMS id="FdTqm1nnIyf8q"]

"Noisy" and "quite orange" were the two overriding sentiments coming out of the E3 2012 demo for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. The futuristic setting does allow for some neat toys, though. There's a sniper section in which the player plugs enemies from a broken carriageway, spying and shooting them through solid concrete pillars, Perfect Dark style.

It's loud and full of bangs, but there's no sign of any deviation from the traditional Call of Duty linear set-piece to set-piece progression here, and while there's technically plenty going on (mostly explosions), up-close, the engine is starting to show its age, especially when lined up alongside the Medal of Honor trailer that also emerged from the E3 conferences today. What do you think of the new setting?