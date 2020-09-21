Buy a new GPU and support wildfire prevention with Newegg's LA firefighter fundraiser

Newegg, a popular PC gaming and electronics retailer, is offering to match customer donations up to $100,000 in order to help the Los Angeles Fire Department fight wildfires, including those currently destroying homes and lives across California, Oregon, and across the west coast.

From September 18 to October 2, Newegg customers will have the option to make a small donation, in increments of $1, $5, $10, $25, and $100, at checkout, in support of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Newegg has pledged to price-match these donations up to $100,000, all in the name of keeping firefighters safe and able to reduce further wildfire spread.

“We owe a massive debt of gratitude to our local firefighters who work tirelessly to keep safe the people and businesses of the greater Los Angeles area,” said Anthony Chow, Newegg CEO. “We’re happy to join forces with our customers to ensure the LAFD has the resources it needs to safely do its job during these especially challenging times.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department is made up of around 3,500 people, and this year it has been put to the test fighting some of the worst wildfires on record, the cause of which has been linked to " a perfect storm of meteorological factors ", including drying and warming climate patterns, by NASA. These catastrophic fires are testing the limits of this organization's resources, and that's why private donations are so very important, says Liz Lin, president of the LAFD Foundation.

“We are grateful to Newegg and its customers for their generosity at this time of unusual need,” said Lin. “Private donations help play a critical role in keeping our firefighters safe, especially during this tragic and historically destructive wildfire season.”

All funds raised will be donated to the LAFD on October 2, with the purpose of purchasing prevention tools and equipment.

Newegg is a popular donation for PC builders, and if you're in the market for a new PC or part—be that Nvidia RTX 3080 or otherwise—this is a chance to also help the LA Fire Department as you do. If you are able to help out, you can head to Newegg.com/donate for more information on donating and Newegg's dollar-for-dollar pledge.