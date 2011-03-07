Bungie's new MMO announcement was a joke

Last week at GDC Bungie network engineer David Aldrige seemed to announce that Bungie's next project would be an MMO, apparently confirming that recent rumours of such a project were true. According to a new post on Bungie.net , the mention of a Bungie MMO was intended as a joke lol.

Bungie representative Urk wrote that "in rehearsal Aldridge was convinced that everybody got the joke. It was all in the delivery, he assured us, and he was certain it was clear that he was playfully riffing off of the recent rumors." In a published internal email, spotted by Kotaku , Aldrige says "the tape will exonerate me, but I'm sorry anyway." Bungie haven't explicitly denied that they're working on an MMO, but it looks as though last week's confirmation was bogus.